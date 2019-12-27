NEW ORLEANS — A video from NFL free agent Antonio Brown appears to show him in the Saints locker room, and some reporters are sharing what appears to be a picture of a contract authorizing him to practice with the team.

Brown circled a push alert from ESPN about the workout and posted it to his Instagram Story Friday morning, seemingly confirming it was happening.

The wide receiver was cut from the New England Patriots in September over allegations of sexual and personal misconduct, and reports of intimidating texts he allegedly sent to one of his accusers.

Multiple media reports have announced the workout. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted that Brown is eligible to practice and sign with a team.

Brown is a prolific player with more receptions than any other player since he entered the league. But problems off the field have led to several team changes since he debuted in2010 as the sixth-round draft pick.

Originally signed to the Oakland Raiders for 2019, Brown was released without playing a regular-season game for the team. He was quickly picked up by the Patriots but was let go shortly after he made his debut with them in game 2.

