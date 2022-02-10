Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has won the NFL's MVP award for the fourth time in his career.

LOS ANGELES — A four-time MVP, three Super Bowl players and the beginning of a brother act.

The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a bit of everything, starting with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers becoming the fifth player to repeat as Most Valuable Player.

Tennessee's Mike Vrabel is Coach of the Year, while Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Comeback Player) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (Offensive Rookie) also got awards on Thursday night in Los Angeles.