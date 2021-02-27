A Tampa Bay zoo named a fitting animal after Rob Gronkowski

"He is so handsome!" Gronk said in response

TAMPA, Fla. — Being a successful athlete often comes with privileges. That includes having various animals named in your honor.

New England Patriots fans may recall that in the wake of the team making it to three straight Super Bowls, Julian Edelman had a seal named after him by the Mystic Aquarium.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has fittingly had a goat named after him while an Atlanta zoo made the decision to name a cockroach in his honor following the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Now, Rob Gronkowski has joined that exclusive group. During his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Tampa Bay zoo named a baby rhinoceros after him. In a recent tweet, Gronk took a moment to admire the little guy.

He is so handsome! https://t.co/eJ8xYY5HYK — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 26, 2021

Okay, so maybe the young guy's not so little, but we'd have to agree with Gronk here nonetheless. And naming a rhino after Gronk seems to be a fitting tribute.

Gronkowski has been both a terrific blocker and receiver for the Patriots and Bucs. His ability to trample over defenders and run right through tackles matches up well with the brute strength of a rhino.

Over the course of his career, Gronkowski has racked up 566 catches, 8,484 yards, 86 touchdowns, and four Super Bowl rings during his career. He has also made four All-Pro teams and may well be the greatest to ever play the tight end position.