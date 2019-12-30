On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns announced they have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season with the team.

As a result, the Browns will be embarking on their second head coaching search in as many years.

With that in mind, here is a comprehensive list of potential candidates Cleveland could show interest in in the weeks to come:

Former NFL head coaches

Mike McCarthy

Amassed a 124-77-2 regular-season record and 10-8 postseason record in 13 seasons as the Green Bay Packers head coach (2006-2018). Won six division titles and Super Bowl XLV. Took the 2019 season off from coaching but is expected to be a candidate in 2020, having already reportedly interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' vacancy.

Jim Caldwell

Totaled a 26-22 record and two division titles in three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-2011) and 36-28 record in four seasons with the Detroit Lions (2014-2017). Lays claim to a career 62-50 regular-season record and 2-4 postseason record, leading Indianapolis to an appearance in Super Bowl XLIV. Currently serves as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins.

Marvin Lewis

Tallied a 131-122-3 record and four division titles in 16 seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as an 0-7 postseason record. Currently serves as a special advisor to the Arizona State football program, but has been linked to the Washington Redskins' head coach vacancy.

NFL assistants

Josh McDaniels

Former Denver Broncos head coach who has served as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2012. Has been on the Patriots' staff for all six of the franchise's Super Bowl victories since 2001, three of which he served as the offensive coordinator for. Canton native, John Carroll graduate and the son of Northeast Ohio high school coaching legend Thom McDaniels. Tallied a 11-17 record in his two seasons with the Broncos (2009-2010).

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP

Eric Bieniemy

Has served as an assistant coach on Andry Reid's staff with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, including the past two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. Has helped engineer one of the league's most dynamic offenses, including an MVP season for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

Greg Roman

Innovative offensive mind who has helped design offenses around Colin Kaepernick during a stint as the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator (2011-2014) and currently Lamar Jackson as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. Former John Carroll defensive lineman with a coaching resume that dates back to his time as a Carolina Panthers offensive line assistant in 1995.

Dennis Allen

Former Oakland Raiders head coach who has spent the past five seasons as the defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints. Also served as the Saints' secondary coach during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2009. Amassed an 8-22 record in three seasons with the Raiders (2012-2014).

Dan Campbell

Former NFL tight end who has served as an assistant coach in the league since 2010, including a 12-game stint as the Miami Dolphins interim head coach in 2015, in which he amassed a 5-7 record. Has served as the tight ends coach/assistant head coach of the New Orleans Saints since 2016. Interviewed for the Browns' head coaching vacancy in 2019.

Miami Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Leslie Frazier

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach who has engineered the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense as the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. Totaled a 21-32-1 record in four seasons with the Vikings (2010-2013) and has since served as the defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-2015), secondary coach of the Baltimore Ravens (2016) and defensive coordinator of the Bills since 2017.

Nick Sirianni

38-year-old Mount Union product who has served as the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts for the last two seasons. Reportedly turned down an interview with the Browns last offseason, opting instead to focus on Indianapolis' postseason appearance.

Kevin Stefanski

37-year-old longtime assistant with the Minnesota Vikings, currently serving as the team's offensive coordinator. Was reportedly a finalist for the Browns' head coaching opening a year ago.

College coaches

Urban Meyer

Three-time national champion head coach who amassed a 187-32 record over the course of 17 seasons at Bowling Green (2001-2002), Utah (2003-2004), Florida (2005-2010) and Ohio State (2012-2018). Considered one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football history. Ashtabula native who retired following the 2018 season, but has since been linked to potential openings with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and the Browns.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches from the sidelines during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AP

Matt Rhule

44-year-old who has become an intriguing NFL candidate in recent years thanks to his work helping turnaround Temple and Baylor. Won 10 games in back to back seasons at Temple in 2015 and 2016 and led Baylor to 11-2 2019 season, including appearances in the Big 12 Championship Game and Sugar Bowl. Possesses experience coaching on both sides of the ball. Has already been linked to the Carolina Panthers' head coaching vacancy.

Matt Campbell

40-year-old Massillon native who engineered turnarounds at Toledo and Iowa State. Totaled a 36-15 record and four bowl appearances in five seasons with the Rockets and a 26-25 record and three bowl appearances in four seasons with the Cyclones. Named MAC Coach of the Year in 2015 and a 2-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2017, 2019).

Lincoln Riley

36-year-old offensive guru who helped engineer Heisman Trophy-winning seasons for Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018), as well as a Heisman Trophy runner up for Jalen Hurts in 2019. Has totaled a 36-6 record in three seasons as the Sooners' head coach, including three straight Big 12 titles and appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh

Former San Francisco 49ers head coach who has spent the last five seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, Michigan, where he's totaled a 47-17 record. Went 44-19-1 (5-3 postseason), won two division titles in four seasons with the 49ers (2011-2014), advancing to Super Bowl XLVII.

Other names to know:

Atlanta Falcons secondary coach Raheem Morris

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

Stanford head coach David Shaw

