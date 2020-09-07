x
Newton will keep jersey number 1 as a Patriot

The New England Patriots announced via Twitter that newly-minted Pat Cam Newton will wear the number he's worn his entire career: 1.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There may be two number 1s on the Patriots this year—or will Pat Patriot be forced to give his up? That much is unclear. What we do know: Cam Newton will get to keep the number he's worn throughout his professional career in the National Football League (NFL). 

The New England Patriots shared "some personal news"—as the classic Twitter humble-brag announcement goes—that Newton would be donning number 1 when he takes the field as a Patriot. 

The Patriots officially signed Newton on Tuesday, ushering in the new Brady-less era in Foxborough. The 31-year-old former NFL MVP and 2010 Heisman Trophy winner will join second-year Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer in the quarterbacks’ room. Newton played nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Pat Patriot's biography on the Patriot's website still lists his jersey number as 1.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, is getting comfortable in his Tampa Bay jersey alongside fellow former Patriot Rob Gronkowski. Brady is also keeping his number 12 with the Bucs. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, who wore number 12, will now be 14.  

