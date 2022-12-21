Newport teen named 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year on 16th birthday

The announcement was made by USA Basketball on Wednesday. Cooper Flagg helped lead the U17 national team to a World Cup win this past summer.

NEWPORT, Maine — Cooper Flagg took the Maine high school basketball scene by storm last season. Six feet and seven inches tall, Flagg led Nokomis Regional High School to a state championship in March before taking his basketball talents out of state.

The Newport teen was one of the only 15-year-olds selected to represent Team USA in the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup this past summer.

During the seven games he played in Spain, Flagg averaged nine points, 10 rebounds, nearly two assists, and 19 minutes played per game. He also led the team with 2.4 steals and 2.9 blocks a game.

Because of those performances, he was named to the World Cup All-Tournament Team.

On Wednesday, USA Basketball announced Flagg was the 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

“I’m thrilled for Cooper Flagg after he led the U17 team to a gold medal and an undefeated record, helping to extend the United States’ U17 World Cup record to 44-0,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a release. “We are all excited to continue to watch Cooper develop on and off the court.”

Wednesday was also Flagg's 16th birthday. The high school sophomore is now in the middle of his first season at Montverde Academy.