New England Patriots Training Camp kicks off today

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the NFL preseason on our doorstep, the Patriots kicked off their training camp today.

The daily practice will remain free and open to the public. You can see the schedule here.

The Patriots said due to COVID-19 protocols, players will not be able to sign autographs at training camp.

Today begins the first day of public access with practice beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Learn more about the training camp and how you can visit here.

The Patriots' first scheduled preseason game is against the Washington Football Team on August 12th, 7:30 p.m.

