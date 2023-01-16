New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo

You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo.

You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey.

The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for people all across the country and represents how they came together to support Damar and Buffalo.

"I got caught up as everyone did in the moment with this incredible story of Hamlin and his recovery. It became sort of this moment for the country of unity, it was just incredible. After he just made his full recovery and back to Buffalo, I was just inspired to capture this. The Buffalo Unity and the national unity." Zyglis said.