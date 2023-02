The Bills released images showing aerial, outdoor and indoor views of what the stadium could look like.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New renderings of the future Buffalo Bills stadium are out.

The photos show an aerial, outside, and inside view of what the stadium could look like.

It also even shows a field-level view of the seating areas.

The Bills want to remind fans that these renderings are subject to change at any time.