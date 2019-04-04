NEWS CENTER Maine is excited to announce a new partnership with NESN, home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins!

The partnership begins Thursday and will include regularly scheduled live pre-game reports from NESN to NEWS CENTER on Red Sox and Bruins game days.

This relationship is bringing exciting new opportunities to some of NEWS CENTER's talent.

Maine sports anchor Jessica Gagne will appear regularly on NESN's Red Sox pre-game show. She will join Red Sox studio host and Maine native Tom Caron, as well as NESN's all-star team of studio analysts.

Maine meteorologists Todd Gutner and Keith Carson will deliver custom weather forecasts to fans across northern New England during NESN pre- and post-game shows for the Red Sox and Bruins.

NCM

NESN is one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning coverage of the Red Sox and Bruins. NESN and NESNplus are delivered throughout New England.