NESCAC schools get green light to play spring sports

MAINE, USA — The New England Small College Athletic Association (NESCAC) will allow colleges, including Colby College, Bates College, and Bowdoin College, to participate in spring sports.

On Tuesday, NESCAC school presidents said each institution will need to make its own decision on whether or not to participate in abbreviated regional schedules from mid-April to mid-May.

This means baseball, golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, tennis, and outdoor track & field can go on as long as a minimum of six NESCAC teams agree to compete in each sport.

Fans for athletic events will be limited to people who are part of the host institution’s testing protocol, and individual institutions may impose additional restrictions.

COVID-19 testing and safety protocols will be in place.