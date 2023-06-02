Oreo launches custom cookies for all 30 NBA teams

Oreo cookies are teaming with your favorite NBA team.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — It's a new era in cookies.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Oreo announced a partnership Tuesday that includes custom Oreo cookies for all 30 NBA teams.

Oreo said basketball fans can celebrate their favorite team with cookies featuring each team's logo, colors and "celebratory sprinkle designs."

Just in time for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Oreo will also sell an All-Star themed cookie to celebrate the festivities in Salt Lake City.

All of the NBA cookie designs will be sold at Oreo's online NBA cookie store.

A custom pack of Denver Nuggets sprinkled Oreos is listed for $39.95, plus delivery charges.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.