Oreo launches custom cookies for all 30 NBA teams

AURORA, Colo. — It's a new era in cookies.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Oreo announced a partnership Tuesday that includes custom Oreo cookies for all 30 NBA teams.
Oreo said basketball fans can celebrate their favorite team with cookies featuring each team's logo, colors and "celebratory sprinkle designs."
Just in time for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Oreo will also sell an All-Star themed cookie to celebrate the festivities in Salt Lake City.
All of the NBA cookie designs will be sold at Oreo's online NBA cookie store.
A custom pack of Denver Nuggets sprinkled Oreos is listed for $39.95, plus delivery charges.
