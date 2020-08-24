Maine native Brett Brown fired as 76ers head coach after 7 seasons

Brett Brown, born and raised in South Portland, was relieved of his head coaching duties with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Brett Brown Monday effective immediately.

Brett was born and raised in South Portland. He is the son of New England Hall of Famer Bob Brown, who coached Brett on the 1979 South Portland Red Riots, a team that went 29-0. Brett is one of only two Mainers who have served as head coach in NBA—the other being Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford.

Brett was hired as the 76ers head coach in 2013 and guided his team to the playoffs in the last three seasons. But this year, General Manager Elton Brand says, “Unfortunately, we fell short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction.”

The 76ers went 43-30 this season, clinching playoff berth, but were swept by the Boston Celtics and knocked out of the playoffs.

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” Brand said.

“I want to thank Brett for not only what he did as our Head Coach, but for the impactful community work he and his family did across the Greater Philadelphia Area over the last seven years,” Josh Harris, 76ers Managing Partner, said. “He is a high-character coach and leader and we’re fortunate to have had him here. This is a difficult decision, but one we believe is necessary. I wish Brett and his family well.”