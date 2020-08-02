BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Atlanta Hawks 112-107. It was Tatum's eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points.

Enes Kanter added 16 points and 15 rebounds as Boston posted its sixth consecutive win.

Despite having only nine players available and playing without Trae Young, DeAndrew Bembry, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando, Atlanta led at halftime, but struggled to make shots in the second half.

John Collins led Atlanta with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Huerter finished with 25 points.