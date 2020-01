MIAMI — Gordon Hayward scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 25 and the Boston Celtics led virtually the entire way to beat the Miami Heat 109-101 on Tuesday night.

Kemba Walker scored 16 points and eight assists for Boston, which got 11 points from Marcus Smart.

Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points. Jimmy Butler scored 20, Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Duncan Robinson scored 12 for the Heat.