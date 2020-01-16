BOSTON — Sekou Doumbouya scored a season-high 24 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Boston Celtics.

Markieff Morris matched his season best with 23 points Wednesday night. Derrick Rose added 22 points and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had a season-high 21.

The Pistons shot a season-best 60.3% from the field. Andre Drummond added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pistons opened the fourth quarter with a 17-5 run that was capped by a dunk by Drummond and gave them a 108-87 lead with 7:05 to play.

Gordon Hayward led Boston with 25 points.