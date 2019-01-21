NEW YORK — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for "aggressively pursuing" DeAndre Bembry of the Atlanta Hawks and failing to promptly leave the court following his ejection.

NBA discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe handed down the fine Monday.

It stems from an incident that took place Saturday night in Atlanta after Smart received his second technical foul and was ejected in the third quarter of the Celtics' 113-105 victory.

With the Hawks leading 76-69, Smart and Bembry had to be separated after they exchanged words as players lined up for a jump ball. After being restrained by teammates and coaches, Smart broke free and charged toward Bembry before being restrained again.

Bembry also was called for a technical following a video review.