Celtics' Grant Williams fined $20K for punching ball into stands

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors.
Credit: AP
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, right, passes the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

NEW YORK — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Monday.

Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected for the act, which happened with 1:52 remaining in the game Saturday night after the play was stopped for a timeout.

Golden State beat Boston 123-107 in the rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Williams finished with four points and two rebounds in 31 minutes.

