CLEVELAND — Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Boston's 112-106 victory over Cleveland was one of the most rewarding wins he has ever been a part of.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points for Boston, which was playing without injured starters Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

The Celtics blew a 21-point lead and lost to Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 41 points for Cleveland. Cavaliers starters Andre Drummond and Darius Garland missed the game with injuries and Kevin Porter sustained a head injury in the first half and didn't return.