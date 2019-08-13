BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have announced their schedule for the 2019-20 season -- and it looks like they will make it onto screens nationwide 25 times.

The NBA released the 82-game schedule for all 30 NBA teams on Monday, August 12.

The season for the Celtics starts on Wednesday, October 23 in Philadelphia, as the team faces off against the 76ers. Two days later, the Celtics will hit T.D. Garden for the first time when they play against defending NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors.

For the fourth time in a row, the NBA says the Celtics will play a game on Christmas Day. They will be traveling north of the border to Canada for their second match-up with the Raptors.

Seventeen of the 41 home games scheduled for Boston this season will be played in December and January.

To round out the regular season in late March and early April, Boston will have a home-heavy schedule, with seven of their last 10 games taking place at T.D. Garden.

The entire 2019-20 schedule for the Celtics is as follows:

Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, October 23 @ 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors, Friday, October 25 @ 7 p.m. (home)

New York Knicks, Saturday, October 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, October 30 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

New York Knicks, Friday, November 1 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, November 5 @ 7 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets, Thursday, November 7 @ 8 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, November 9 @ 5 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks, Monday, November 11 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Washington Wizards, Wednesday, November 13 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Golden State Warriors, Friday, November 15 @ 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings, Sunday, November 17 @ 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns, Monday, November 18 @ 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers, Wednesday, November 20 @ 10 p.m.

Denver Nuggets, Friday, November 22 @ 9 p.m.

Sacramento Kings, Monday, November 25 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, November 27 @ 7 p.m. (home)

Brooklyn Nets, Friday, November 29 @ 12 p.m.

New York Knicks, Sunday, December 1 @ 3:30 p.m.

Miami Heat, Wednesday, December 4 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Denver Nuggets, Friday, December 6 @ 8 p.m. (home)

Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, December 9 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, December 11 @ 7 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, December 12 @ 8 p.m. (home)

Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, December 18 @ 8:30 p.m.

Detroit Pistons, Friday, December 20 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, December 22 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, December 25 @ 12 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, December 27 @ 4 p.m. (home)

Toronto Raptors, Saturday, December 28 @ 7 p.m. (home)

Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, December 31 @ 3 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks, Friday, January 3 @ 7 p.m. (home)

Chicago Bulls, Saturday, January 4 @ 8 p.m.

Washington Wizards, Monday, January 6 @ 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, January 8 @ 7 p.m. (home)

Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, January 9 @ 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, January 11 @ 7 p.m. (home)

Chicago Bulls, Monday, January 13 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, January 15 @ 7 p.m. (home)

Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday, January 16 @ 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns, Saturday, January 18 @ 7 p.m. (home)

Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, January 20 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, January 22 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Orlando Magic, Friday, January 24 @ 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, January 26 @ 6 p.m.

Miami Heat, Tuesday, January 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors, Thursday, January 30 @ 8 p.m. (home)

Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, February 1 @ 8:30 p.m. (home)

Atlanta Hawks, Monday, February 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Magic, Wednesday, February 5 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Atlanta Hawks, Friday, February 7 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, February 9 @ 3:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets, Tuesday, February 11 @ 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers, Thursday, February 13 @ 8 p.m. (home)

Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, February 23 @ 3:30 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers, Tuesday, February 25 @ 10 p.m.

Utah Jazz, Wednesday, February 26 @ 10 p.m.

Houston Rockets, Saturday, February 29 @ 8:30 p.m. (home)

Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, March 3 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, March 4 @ 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz, Friday, March 6 @ 8 p.m. (home)

Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, March 8 @ 6 p.m. (home)

Indian Pacers, Tuesday, March 10 @ 7 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday, March 12 @ 8 p.m.

Washington Wizards, Friday, March 13 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Chicago Bulls, Sunday, March 15 @ 8 p.m.

New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 18 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Toronto Raptors, Friday, March 20 @ 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, March 21 @ 6 p.m.

Washington Wizards, Monday, March 23 @ 7 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, March 25 @ 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, March 27 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, March 29 @ 6 p.m. (home)

Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 1 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Orlando Magic, Friday, April 3 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 5 @ 3:30 p.m. (home)

Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, April 8 @ 7 p.m. (home)

Orlando Magic, Friday, April 10 @ 7 p.m.

Miami Heat, Saturday, April 11 @ 8 p.m.

Detroit Pistons, Monday, April 13 @ 7 p.m.

Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, April 15 @ 7:30 p.m. (home)

Tickets for Celtics home games went on sale August 12 at 4 p.m. They can be purchased on the Celtics app, at celtics.com, at the TD Garden Box Office, or by calling 800-4NBA-TIX.

