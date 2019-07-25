BOSTON, Massachusetts — On Thursday the Boston Celtics announced their agreement to buy the Maine Red Claws.

In a release from the Boston Celtics, the Celtics announced that the team would purchase the NBA G League's Maine Red Claws, which would make the team the Celtic's G League affiliate.

“Over the years, the G League and the Red Claws have become increasingly important to the Celtics and our player development efforts. We look forward to deepening both our ties with basketball operations and within the community, and further bringing the Celtics experience to fans in Maine,” said Rich Gotham, Boston Celtics Team President.

“The Celtics have been great partners with the Red Claws over the last ten seasons. We are thrilled that the Celtics will continue to build upon the success we have had in making the Red Claws an important part of the Maine community,” said Bill Ryan Jr., Maine Red Claws Chairman and Principal Owner.

The Maine Red Claws debuted in the 2009-2010 season in Portland, where Bill Ryan lead the ownership group. John Jennings stepped down as general manager in 2012.

Both teams will have no comment until the purchase is complete.