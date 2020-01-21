BOSTON — Kemba Walker scored 20 points to end a career-long personal losing streak against LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum scored 27 to lead the Boston Celtics past the Los Angeles Lakers 139-107.

It was the biggest loss of the season for the top team in the Western Conference.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 and Enes Kanter had 18 and 11 rebounds for Boston, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who had won 10 of their previous 11 games. Walker had been 0-28 in his career against James.