2023 NBA playoffs: Atlanta Hawks Dejounte Murray suspended 1 game after making contact with ref

ATLANTA — NBA officials confirmed that Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game.

The suspension comes after Murray made inappropriate contact with and verbally abused a game official, authorities said.

Officials said the incident happened after Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena.

Videos circulating online showed Murray walking toward the referee as the game buzzer sounds before he bumps up against the ref and appears to shout in his face. It's not clear what was said.

Murray will sit out the game without pay for his actions, according to Joe Dumars, the executive vice president and head of basketball operations at the NBA.

The Hawks ended the night with 129-121 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

The Hawks are currently down three games to one against the Boston Celtics in the series.

Murray, who is averaging 25 points a game this series, will serve his suspension at Tuesday's game in Boston, which will be Game 5. If the Hawks don't win that game, they will be eliminated from the playoffs.