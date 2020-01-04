BOSTON, Massachusetts — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Since testing positive for the coronavirus, Marcus Smart has kicked COVID-19’s butt. He claims to have felt no symptoms and assured he felt well enough to play in a game while infected and went on CNN to discuss his diagnoses with the masses.

Since becoming cleared from the virus on Sunday, the Boston Celtics guard is taking another step to help combat the outbreak.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Smart plans to donate his blood plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project for research on the blood of those who’ve recovered from the coronavirus.

According to Charania, the NBA is supporting the research project.

