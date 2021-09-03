Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur on video game stream

Leonard now plays for the Miami Heat. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

MIAMI, Fla — Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat used an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed, prompting both the team and the NBA office to quickly open investigations into the matter.

The video began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The Heat, who were in the final day of their All-Star break and are not formally resuming practice until Wednesday, had no immediate comment. An NBA spokesman said the league “unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

