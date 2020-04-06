PORTLAND, Maine — On Thursday the NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced the remainder of the 2019-2020 season has been canceled. The season, which was set to conclude on March 28, was originally suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” Abdur-Rahim wrote in a statement.

The Maine Red Claws is the NBA G League team in Maine and has been the Boston Celtics’ NBA affiliate team since the 2009-2010 season.

Red Claws Team President Dajuan Eubanks said released a statement following the announcement Thursday, saying “While we are disappointed with the official cancellation of the 2019-20 NBA G League season, the Maine Red Claws accept and understand the league’s decision. We as an organization were well on track to have our most successful season, both on and off the court, and are focused on continuing to make a positive impact in the Greater Portland community this offseason. We are excited for, and have our sights set on a return to the Expo for the 2020-21 season.”

