PARIS, Maine — The Oxford Hills High School Unified Basketball team may have experienced its most memorable moment of the season Friday: a three-point buzzer beater from the top of the key.

It happened in a students vs. staff game that took place as part of the school's winter carnival.

"I teach these kids in my program so watching them succeed on the basketball court is so awesome," Lori Winslow, a teacher at the school, said in a message to NEWS CENTER Maine.

Winslow also said the whole school is behind the team, giving it their full support.

There are 61 Unified basketball teams across the state – and teams are being added each season. Unified Sports are changing the culture of athletics across the state.

RELATED: A new team offers new opportunities for these brothers

RELATED: Unified Athletics are opening doors for all Maine athletes

RELATED: Unified basketball helping students feel included