AUBURN, Maine — It's likely that Edward Little High School basketball player Storm Jipson's half court shot Friday night is one of the best shots you'll ever see in a basketball game.

With time running down in the first quarter of the Red Eddies' matchup with the Windham Eagles, the ball bounced out to Jipson. Knowing he had to get the ball out of his hands immediately in order for his shot to count, he contorted his body and threw up a high-arching one-handed heave that swished in at the buzzer.

Bridget Bazinet Shea, the mother of one of Jipson's teammates, was able to capture it all on camera. Even though the game was played in Windham, the video captures a group of Edward Little fans going nuts.

Jipson is a Senior Captain for the Red Eddies, who went on to beat Windham 55-35. The team improved to 12-2 on the season and currently sits in first place in Class AA North.

RELATED: Varsity Club: Rowan Andrews, Bangor H.S.

RELATED: Varsity Club: Sadie Cohen, Medomak Valley H.S.

RELATED: Varsity Club: Evan Allen, Mt. Abram H.S.