Maine Principals Association delays start to high school sports season

Fall practices will be pushed back from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8. The preseason will last two weeks allowing games to resume no earlier than Friday, Sept. 18.

MAINE, USA — While student-athletes across the state are preparing for the fall season, the Maine Principals Association (MPA) Tuesday announced it is delaying the start to the fall sports season.

The preseason was set to begin August 17 but will now start-up on September 8, the day after Labor Day, and after students have been back in the classroom for the first time since all schools moved to online learning this spring.

Games that count may begin no earlier than September 18, setting a potential date for the first 'Friday Night Lights' football game for communities across the state.

In a release, the MPA announced: each fall sport committee will be developing rules modifications for their individual sports in conjunction with the NFHS recommendations.

Each fall sports committee will also create a postseason plan.

The announcement also came with a rule exception for schools who miss out on a season due to COVID-19:

For the 2020-2021 school year, the Completion of Season Rule that requires a team that does not complete their season to be ineligible for varsity play for two seasons has been waived. Knowing that some schools may be affected by the COVID-19 Virus, schools will be allowed to adjust their schedules during the season.