MPA Basketball Championship weekend kicks off in Bangor

In the Class B Girls division, Hermon High School is battling it out with Oceanside High School for the championship title.

BANGOR, Maine — As the Maine Principal's Association basketball tournament comes to a close this weekend across the state, teams are gearing up for the championship games.

The games kick off Friday night in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center with the Class B girls and boys divisions. The Hermon High School Lady Hawks are up against the Oceanside High School Lady Mariners in the girls division.

Oceanside High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Matt Breen said his team is ready for the championship.

"We're trying to find that good balance of staying focused while enjoying the moment," Breen said.

If the Lady Mariners win Friday, it would be the first-ever state championship title for the varsity girls basketball team in the school's history, including the days before Rockland District merged with Georges Valley to form Oceanside High School.

The businesses throughout the city were just as excited to support the girls playing in the big game.

"All the local businesses around town have been putting signs in their storefronts, and just the overall support from the community has been great," Breen said.

Traveling 60 miles north of Oceanside, the Hermon Varsity Girls team has also been gearing up for the championship. Chris Cameron, head coach of the group, said his girls are staying focused.

"It was two years ago we were in the same game. We lost in overtime. We had a really young group that time, so now those same kids are seniors and juniors," Cameron said.

Cameron said, especially after last year's tournament being canceled due to the pandemic, they're ready now more than ever.

The town of Hermon also showed its support for the blue and yellow this week.

Some of the Lady Hawks were hoping to carry on the legacy of their moms at the championship, including mom Sharon Tracy, who was on the Hermon Girls Varsity Basketball team in 1989, the last time the girls team had won the championship.

"Meg Tracy is one of our seniors this year that's on the team fighting to, you know, kinda follow in mom's footsteps," Cameron said.

A bonus for Coach Cameron is that his daughter, Ally Cameron, a junior point guard, is also on the team.

"Having this journey with my daughter has been amazing. It's been a lot of fun," Cameron said.

Both coaches said they were hoping for the best heading into the game.

"Hopefully they go out and perform and really enjoy the atmosphere and the opportunity to do something special," Breen said.

"To be able to have this season this year was even more special, and these kids are really ready to fight for a championship," Cameron said.

Following the girl's game at 7 p.m., it's the boys turn to take the court for the Class B Division Championship where Ellsworth is up against Yarmouth at 8:45 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.