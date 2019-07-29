LONG POND, Pa. — The five points that Austin Theriault earned in his first two races announced his arrival in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He added three points to his total with a 34th place finish in the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Denny Hamlin finished first, while Theriault was the last driver to cross the finish line. The four drivers behind him in the standings all failed to finish the race.

A week earlier, Theriault was among the group of drivers who didn't finish the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. A rear gear problem forced him to bow out early in his NASCAR debut. But he still came away from the Foxwoods Casino 301 with two points to his credit.

Hailing from Fort Kent, Theriault is the first Mainer to contend in the NASCAR Cup Series since Ricky Craven sat behind the wheel of the Tide Ride 15 years earlier. His Maine bona fides are on full display with a sponsorship from Bangor Savings Bank splashed across the chassis of his #52 Ford.

Austin Theriault earned 3 points in the NASCAR Cup Series for his efforts in the No. 52 car at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania on July 28, 2019.

Jennifer Sanders/Bangor Savings Bank

Theriault will come home to Maine for the Firecracker 200 at Spud Speedway in Caribou on August 4.