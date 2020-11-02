After much speculation last week, Red Sox players Mookie Betts and David Price have been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox made it official in a tweet Monday, saying they will now get outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher/infielder Connor Wong in return.

Last week, NECN reported that the Sox would send "significant" cash to the Dodgers to offset some of the $96 million still owed to Price over the next three years.

Betts and Price both greatly contributed to Boston's run to the 2018 World Series title.

