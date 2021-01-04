Tom Brady tweets April Fools' joke, says the Montreal Expos are coming back

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady, whose comedic Twitter presence is already well-documented, couldn't help but get in on the April Fools' Day fun.
Since April 1 is also MLB Opening Day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback jokingly announced the Montreal Expos would be returning to baseball.
"With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022," Brady quipped. "Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history."
Brady even included a photoshopped image of himself with a sign that said, "Welcome Mr. Brady!"
The Expos haven't existed since 2004 when the franchise moved to Washington, D.C.
In all seriousness, the Rays have actually considered trying to do a split season between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal – which gives Brady's joke a little depth in the region.
