Tampa Bay Rays top Red Sox in Game 1 of ALDS

TAMPA, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox already have their hands full with Tampa Bay Rays postseason hero Randy Arozarena.
The rookie outfielder, who notched 10 home runs in last year's playoffs and was named ALCS MVP, showed up on the big stage again Thursday night. After blasting a solo homer in the fourth inning, Arozarena added another run with a straight steal of home off Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor in the seventh.
Arozarena's steal of home extended Tampa Bay's lead to 5-0.
The Rays held on to that lead to take Game 1 of the series. Game 2 of the five-game set begins at 7:02 p.m. on Friday.