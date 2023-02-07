Rays announce $10 tickets for all home games this season

The $10 tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the MLB Ballpark app and on the Rays' website while supplies last.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Calling all Tampa Bay sports fans!

Looking to attend affordable professional sporting events? Well, you're in luck because the Tampa Bay Rays have got you covered.

The Rays announced Tuesday that all regular-season home games this year will have $10 tickets available in the team's party deck and select lower-level seating areas.

“We’ve always been proud to be one of the most affordable and family-friendly entertainment options in Tampa Bay,” Bill Walsh, chief business officer for the Rays, said in a statement. “We look forward to even more fans taking advantage of this tremendous value as we seek our fifth straight postseason appearance.”

The $10 tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the MLB Ballpark app and on the Rays' website while supplies last. The team also says tickets are non-transferable. All other seating for single-game tickets is on sale now.

The Rays also announced this season's promotional schedule, which included 11 fan giveaways and eight giveaways for those 14 years of age and younger. Tampa Bay will also have Marvel Super Hero Day on May 6 and Pride Day on June 10 as a part of their theme ticket 2023 schedule. To attend these events, fans must buy a theme ticket package. To see the full promotional schedule, click here.