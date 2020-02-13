FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke says injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia won't report to spring training with the rest of the position players next week.
Pedroia has played in just nine games the last two seasons while trying to recover from the injury he sustained when Baltimore's Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his knee in May 2017. Pedroia had a setback this winter in his rehab.
The Red Sox have José Peraza and Michael Chavis at second base.