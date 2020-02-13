FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke says injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia won't report to spring training with the rest of the position players next week.

Pedroia has played in just nine games the last two seasons while trying to recover from the injury he sustained when Baltimore's Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his knee in May 2017. Pedroia had a setback this winter in his rehab.

Before he was a Red Sox star, Dustin Pedroia was a top prospect in Portland Dustin Pedroia came to Portland as a shortstop, but because of a glut of talent at the position in the Red Sox system, he had to convert to 2nd base. He was already well on his way during fielding practice on April 7, 2005. Beyond this interview on April 7, 2005, it was a habit for Dustin Pedroia to wear his hat that low during his time in Portland with the Sea Dogs. The talent that would make Dustin Pedroia a star in Boston was already evident to Sea Dogs fans as they watched him belt a home run against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. With Red Sox General Manager Theo Epstein watching from the stands at Hadlock Field in Portland, Dustin Pedroia picked a good time to drive a home run against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. The home run Dustin Pedroia hit against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005 was his third of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs. Brandon Moss was the first Sea Dogs teammate to give Dustin Pedroia a high five after his two-run homer in a game against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. Dustin Pedroia embraces the adulation of Sea Dogs fans with open arms after hitting a home run in a game against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005.

The Red Sox have José Peraza and Michael Chavis at second base.