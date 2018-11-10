WATCH LIVE
Sox take on defending-champ Astros in ALCS
Sox take on defending-champ Astros in ALCS
Author: Jeffrey Schools, Liam Nee
Published: 4:47 PM EDT October 11, 2018
Updated: 11:54 PM EDT October 13, 2018
CHAPTER 1
ALDS | GAME 1 LIVE BLOG
CHAPTER 2
PHOTOS | ALCS Game 1 | Red Sox v Astros
CHAPTER 3
PHOTOS | Red Sox ALCS Workout Day

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR FULL MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE

The Boston Red Sox continue their record-breaking season Saturday in pursuit of the franchise's 13th pennant flag when they take on last year's World Series champions Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2018 American League Championship Series (ALCS).

The teams arrive after dissimilar paths through the American League Divisional Series (ALDS).

Boston beat bitter rival New York 3-1. But sans a 16-1 blowout in Game 3, and only counting Games 1, 2 and 4, the difference between the teams' total scores was only two runs — in the Yankees' favor.

Houston swept Cleveland 3-0. The Astros commanded the series, outscoring the Indians 21-6.

The Red Sox will have home field advantage throughout the series, but that doesn't necessarily equate to an advantage: While Boston owns the league's best home record at 57-24, the Astros share that exact same record on the road, also a league-leading statistic. Doesn't get closer than that.

Game 1 matches up two of the league's most dominant pitchers in Boston's Chris Sale and Houston's Justin Verlander. Both seven-time All-Stars, the former AL Central aces had the league's sixth- and second-most strikeouts, respectively, during this year's regular season.

Here's a look at the series schedule:

GAME 1: Astros @ Red Sox · Sat, Oct. 13, 8:09 PM

GAME 2: Astros @ Red Sox · Sun, Oct. 14, 7:09 PM

GAME 3: Red Sox @ Astros · Tue, Oct. 16, 5:09 PM

GAME 4: Red Sox @ Astros · Wed, Oct. 17, 8:39 PM

*GAME 5: Red Sox @ Astros · Thu, Oct. 18, 8:09 PM

*GAME 6: Astros @ Red Sox · Sat, Oct. 20, 5:09 PM

*GAME 7: Astros @ Red Sox · Sun, Oct. 21, 7:39 PM

*if necessary

Chapter 1

ALDS | GAME 1 LIVE BLOG

11:44 p.m. EST -- A home run for Josh Reddick off Brandon Workman in the top of the ninth, Astros now lead 4-2

10:34 p.m EST -- Correa with a base hit to center off Joe Kelly and Bregman scores, Astros retake the lead 3-2 in the sixth

Live Blog ALCS | Red Sox v Astros

Jess Gagne at 5:45 -- The weather turned from rain to sun as the two teams with the best records in baseball took the field to warm up for game one of the ALCS. I, of course, wore my LL Bean boots to the game, so I was prepared for all weather :) #suchaMainer.

It’s a huge sports day for Mainers with the Mariners playing their historic home opener in Portland and the Maine Black Bears continuing to dominate on the football field. We listened to the UMaine game on the radio on our drive down to Fenway. Check out this video of Bill celebrating Maine’s last-second field goal for the win!

You could feel the excitement in the air once we arrived at Fenway. There were a few “Houston Astros: 2017 World Champions” shirts floating around in the crowd -- the Astros got through Boston last year in the ALDS to earn those shirts -- but Sox fans were not intimidated. They were walking around confidently knowing that ace Chris Sale is on the mound leading the charge tonight. It’s a new year, and this is a new Red Sox team, and anything can happen in the postseason.

We know Maine fans are excited about this series. We met up with one before we left so he could show us his amazing collection of Red Sox memorabilia (check out the story here). If you’re a fan too, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for a behind the scenes look at Boston’s playoff run!

Chapter 2

PHOTOS | ALCS Game 1 | Red Sox v Astros

PHOTOS | ALCS Game 1 | Red Sox v Astros
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; A view of the ball park before the game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox former player Kevin Youkilis throws the first pitch before game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) misses a ball at second base during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) slides into second base against Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) talks with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting a single during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a two run RBI during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) is hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) throws ro first base for an out during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a two run RBI during the second inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) is tagged by Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt (12) while trying to steal second base during the third inning in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) is tagged by Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt (12) while trying to steal second base during the third inning in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) before game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (24) warms up before the against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) before the game against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Chapter 3

PHOTOS | Red Sox ALCS Workout Day

PHOTOS | Red Sox ALCS Workout Day
Oct 12, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) runs the bases during workouts prior to game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
