Sox take on defending-champ Astros in ALCS

11:44 p.m. EST -- A home run for Josh Reddick off Brandon Workman in the top of the ninth, Astros now lead 4-2
10:34 p.m EST -- Correa with a base hit to center off Joe Kelly and Bregman scores, Astros retake the lead 3-2 in the sixth
Live Blog ALCS | Red Sox v Astros
Jess Gagne at 5:45 -- The weather turned from rain to sun as the two teams with the best records in baseball took the field to warm up for game one of the ALCS. I, of course, wore my LL Bean boots to the game, so I was prepared for all weather :) #suchaMainer.
It’s a huge sports day for Mainers with the Mariners playing their historic home opener in Portland and the Maine Black Bears continuing to dominate on the football field. We listened to the UMaine game on the radio on our drive down to Fenway. Check out this video of Bill celebrating Maine’s last-second field goal for the win!
You could feel the excitement in the air once we arrived at Fenway. There were a few “Houston Astros: 2017 World Champions” shirts floating around in the crowd -- the Astros got through Boston last year in the ALDS to earn those shirts -- but Sox fans were not intimidated. They were walking around confidently knowing that ace Chris Sale is on the mound leading the charge tonight. It’s a new year, and this is a new Red Sox team, and anything can happen in the postseason.
We know Maine fans are excited about this series. We met up with one before we left so he could show us his amazing collection of Red Sox memorabilia (check out the story here).