BOSTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man without credentials claiming to be an Astros employee was removed Saturday night from a Fenway Park credentialed area during Game 1 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, Metro New York reports.

According to an exclusive report from the Manhattan-based daily newspaper, security removed the man during the game's third inning from a credentialed area behind Boston's dugout. The newspaper, citing multiple security sources who witnessed the incident, reports "the man had a small camera and was texting frequently, but did not have a media credential."

Metro New York reports that, following his exit, according to the aforementioned sources, another man claiming to work for the Astros intervened and tried to tell security the man had been OK'd to be where he had been. The man in question was eventually allowed back inside Fenway, the report says, but not into the credentialed area.

Security sources told Metro New York they had been warned about the man's presence beforehand due to reported suspicious activity during the ALDS series between Houston and Cleveland. The origin of that warning was unclear, the newspaper reports.

Here's perhaps the most interesting part: Metro New York reports that when presented with details of the incident, MLB's chief spokesperson acknowledged it but said it would be "handled internally."

Spokespeople from the Red Sox, Astros and Indians all gave Metro New York similar responses, not necessarily denying the incident occurred but declining to comment in detail.

