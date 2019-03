BOSTON — Seven-time All-Star pitcher Chris Sale is reportedly staying in Boston for at least another five years.

The Athletic writer Ken Rosenthal reports Sale and the Red Sox have agreed on a five-year extension worth $145 million, pending a physical.

Boston's ace will earn $15 million this season in the final year of his current deal, Rosenthal reports. The new deal will run from 2020 to 2024.

Globe writer Alex Speier was one of the first to report on the possibility of an extension deal between the Sox and Sale.

Sale is 30-14 with 545 strikeouts in 63 starts over two seasons with the Red Sox when including postseason play.

The 29-year-old, who turns 30 next week, clinched Boston's ninth World Series last October by striking out the entire side in the final inning of Game 5.