(USA TODAY Sports) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts celebrated Boston's 4-2 World Series Game 2 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday by giving back.

After the game ended, Betts was spotted providing hot meals to some of Boston's homeless community gathered outside the Boston Public Library.

Former Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni, who hosts a Boston sports radio show on WEEI, tweeted a photo showing some of the food Betts delivered.

"This was the scene last night around 1am (sic) out in front of the Boston Library," Merloni tweeted. "Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts."

Mike Winter also witnessed Betts' kind act and told WEEI the homeless people were "flabbergasted" when they received steak tips and chicken.

"I didn't know who they were at first. They had hoodies on," Winter told WEEI of Betts, who delivered the food alongside his cousin.

"Next thing I know, they are laying out trays of food. Then they're walking around all of Boston library where there are tons of homeless and telling people there is food around the corner ... None of the homeless even knew who he was, but they were just grateful for what he was doing ...

"He was incognito just trying to do good."

The Red Sox, who lead the World Series 2-0, face the Dodgers in Game 3 Friday night in Los Angeles. Betts, a top candidate to win the American League MVP, has gone 4 for 8 over the first two games.

