PORTLAND, Maine — On a frigid January night in Maine, the sound of Tom Caron's voice warmed the hearts of Red Sox fans with visions of a summer pennant race.

The Portland Press Herald brought Caron to Portland on Tuesday night, Jan. 16, as the latest speaker to be featured in its Maine Voices Live series.

Caron covers the Red Sox as part of the NESN broadcast team. He was steeped in New England sports throughout his childhood in Lewiston, and frequently returns to visit his home state.

The venue at One Longfellow Square was intimate. Caron and Press Herald sports reporter Mike Lowe sat side by side on stage, freely trading anecdotes in front of the audience.

After the interview ended, Caron saved a few more insights about the Red Sox for NEWS CENTER Maine.

"No team has repeated since the Yankees did it a long time ago, and I think Alex Cora believes this team can do it," Caron said. "Looking forward to what someone like Eduardo Rodriguez does, who was kind of a lesser part last year. I think they're going to lean on him a lot this year. A guy like Brock Holt might have to play more if Dustin Pedroia is not ready for the start of the year. I'm looking forward to some of these guys who really came on at the end of the year, [for example] Nathan Eovaldi, being with this team the entire year and trying to drive this team to repeat [as World Series champions]."

Through a quirk in scheduling, Caron wasn't the only Red Sox insider to be in Maine that night. The Portland Sea Dogs also held their annual Hot Stove Dinner on Tuesday night in South Portland with former Red Sox pitcher Keith Foulke as the keynote speaker.