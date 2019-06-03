NEW YORK — Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for Human Growth Hormone.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks for the 34-year-old knuckleball pitcher.

Wright accepted a 15-game suspension in spring training last year under the league's domestic violence policy.

The commissioner's office says he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2).

The only other player to test positive for growth hormone under the big league program was Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Josh Ravin in 2016.

MLB and the players' association agreed to blood testing for HGH before the 2013 season.

Wright released a statement himself, which was shared by MLB:

"I was notified by MLB that I failed a test under the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program during this past offseason," Wright said. "Although I do not dispute the validity of the test, I was shocked, as I have never intentionally ingested anything for performance-enhancing purposes. I have fully cooperated with MLB and will continue to try and identify the source of the result."

The Red Sox also released the following statement:

"The Boston Red Sox fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from the game. While we are disappointed by the news of this violation, we will look to provide the appropriate support to Steven at this time. Going forward, the club will not comment further on the matter."