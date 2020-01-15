BOSTON, Massachusetts — World Series winning manager Alex Cora and the Boston have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

The organization tweeted a statement Tuesday evening, saying that it would not be possible for Cora to lead the club going forward.

“This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise. We will miss passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities in New England in Puerto Rico,” said Principal owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, and CEO Sam Kennedy.

Cora thanked the organization and said managing his former club were the best years of his life.

“I want to thank John, Tom, Sam, the players, our coaching staff and the entire Red Sox organization. I especially want to thank my family for their love and support," Cora said in the statement.

“We agreed today that parting ways was the best thing for the organization. I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward. My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston. I will forever be indebted to the organization and the fans who supported me as a player, a manager and in my efforts to help Puerto Rico."

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.



