BOSTON — Martín Pérez and Boston finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $6.5 million, a deal that would be worth $14.5 million over two seasons if the Red Sox exercise a 2021 option and the 28-year-old left-hander regularly starts.

Pérez is in position to fill the rotation spot that opened when former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello left to sign with the New York Mets.

Pérez was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for Minnesota last season after spending his first seven big league seasons with Texas. He is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA.