BOSTON — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment Thursday at Double-A Portland to test his balky, surgically-repaired left knee that caused him to miss all but three games last season.

The 35-year-old started this season on the injured list and played in just six games before leaving an April 17 game at Yankee Stadium after he felt something "pop" while running down the first base line. The 2008 AL MVP is batting .100 with two singles in 20 at-bats.

Before he was a Red Sox star, Dustin Pedroia was a top prospect in Portland Dustin Pedroia came to Portland as a shortstop, but because of a glut of talent at the position in the Red Sox system, he had to convert to 2nd base. He was already well on his way during fielding practice on April 7, 2005. Beyond this interview on April 7, 2005, it was a habit for Dustin Pedroia to wear his hat that low during his time in Portland with the Sea Dogs. The talent that would make Dustin Pedroia a star in Boston was already evident to Sea Dogs fans as they watched him belt a home run against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. With Red Sox General Manager Theo Epstein watching from the stands at Hadlock Field in Portland, Dustin Pedroia picked a good time to drive a home run against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. The home run Dustin Pedroia hit against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005 was his third of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs. Brandon Moss was the first Sea Dogs teammate to give Dustin Pedroia a high five after his two-run homer in a game against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. Dustin Pedroia embraces the adulation of Sea Dogs fans with open arms after hitting a home run in a game against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005.

"He hasn't played in a while. He needs at-bats. He needs to play," Red Sox manager Cora said before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. "We'll go over the program and see where we're at."

Cora was not definitive, saying "most likely" that he was starting the assignment.

"The player has input on this," Cora said. "I know sometimes it feels like we're cutting them short or whatever, but it's just the way it goes nowadays. We do our best to let them know how we feel about it, what we'd like to do. It's not like they go over the program or the team. But if they feel they're fine, that's within the rules."

After being checked by doctors following the game against the Yankees, it was projected the IL stay would be short term.

"He's a lot better," Cora said. "You talk 'pop' and 'knee,' you don't feel comfortable with it. He feels good. He's moving well."