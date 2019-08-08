BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox say second baseman Dustin Pedroia has had another surgery on his troublesome left knee.

The 35-year-old Pedroia has played only six games this season, all in April. The four-time All-Star was limited to three games last year.

The Red Sox say Pedroia had knee joint preservation surgery in Colorado on Tuesday. He will begin his rehabilitation in Arizona, and it's uncertain whether the 2008 AL MVP will ever again play in the majors.

This was the latest of several surgeries Pedroia has had on the knee since he injured it taking a hard slide from Manny Machado in 2017.

Pedroia said in May that he would take an indefinite leave of absence in his long struggle to recover from the knee issues, putting in doubt his path back to the big leagues.