(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Everyone in Red Sox Nation has reason to be excited about the latest World Series title but you'll have to excuse Mainers if they have a little extra sense of pride.

That's because 11 of the 25 people on the Red Sox roster once played for the Sea Dogs and a total of 27 former Portland players chipped in at some point this season.

"You know for our fans, you mentioned Mookie Betts playing second base, he's probably one of the best 2nd basemen we have ever had and now he's one of the best right fielders, played center field last night, just to see all those players develop here and here and go up there and contribute" said Sea Dogs General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

One more Maine connection to this title team is Ryan Flaherty. The Deering High school grad and 7 year MLB veteran, played his college baseball at Vanderbilt where his teammate was none-other than David Price. "In the locker room, I mean I guarantee there's 24 other guys who will tell you, he's the best teammate. You can get all the external stuff that comes with it, but at the end of the day, that's the stuff that matters I guarantee that's the way it is there" said Flaherty.

The World Series parade in Boston will be Wednesday at 11am.

© NEWS CENTER Maine