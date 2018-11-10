MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR FULL MULTIMEDIA EXPERIENCE

The Boston Red Sox continue their record-breaking season Saturday in pursuit of the franchise's 13th pennant flag when they take on last year's World Series champions Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2018 American League Championship Series (ALCS).

The teams arrive after dissimilar paths through the American League Divisional Series (ALDS).

Boston beat bitter rival New York 3-1. But sans a 16-1 blowout in Game 3, and only counting Games 1, 2 and 4, the difference between the teams' total scores was only two runs — in the Yankees' favor.

Houston swept Cleveland 3-0. The Astros commanded the series, outscoring the Indians 21-6.

The Red Sox will have home field advantage throughout the series, but that doesn't necessarily equate to an advantage: While Boston owns the league's best home record at 57-24, the Astros share that exact same record on the road, also a league-leading statistic. Doesn't get closer than that.

Game 1 matches up two of the league's most dominant pitchers in Boston's Chris Sale and Houston's Justin Verlander. Both seven-time All-Stars, the former AL Central aces had the league's sixth- and second-most strikeouts, respectively, during this year's regular season.

Here's a look at the series schedule:

GAME 1: Astros @ Red Sox · Sat, Oct. 13, 8:09 PM

GAME 2: Astros @ Red Sox · Sun, Oct. 14, 7:09 PM

GAME 3: Red Sox @ Astros · Tue, Oct. 16, 5:09 PM

GAME 4: Red Sox @ Astros · Wed, Oct. 17, 8:39 PM

*GAME 5: Red Sox @ Astros · Thu, Oct. 18, 8:09 PM

*GAME 6: Astros @ Red Sox · Sat, Oct. 20, 5:09 PM

*GAME 7: Astros @ Red Sox · Sun, Oct. 21, 7:39 PM

*if necessary