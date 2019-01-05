PORTLAND, Maine — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will make a rehab assignment in the city in which he played most of his 2005 season.

The Portland Sea Dogs, Boston's Double-A affiliate, announced Wednesday that Pedroia will make a rehab appearance Thursday night when the team opens up a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Pedroia, 35, has been on Boston's 10-day injured list since April 18 with left knee irritation. The Sea Dogs Hall of Famer began the season on the disabled list and is 2-for-20 with 2 RBI, a walk and a run in six games with the Red Sox.

Earlier last month, he appeared in three rehab games with Single-A Greenville.

Pedroia's rehab assignment is the Sea Dogs' 53rd in team history and the 46th as a Red Sox affiliate. Last year's rehabbed players sent down to Portland included RHP Austin Maddox, LHP Drew Pomeranz, LHP Bobby Poyner, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, RHP Tyler Thornburg and C Christian Vazquez.

Before he was a Red Sox star, Dustin Pedroia was a top prospect in Portland Dustin Pedroia came to Portland as a shortstop, but because of a glut of talent at the position in the Red Sox system, he had to convert to 2nd base. He was already well on his way during fielding practice on April 7, 2005. Beyond this interview on April 7, 2005, it was a habit for Dustin Pedroia to wear his hat that low during his time in Portland with the Sea Dogs. The talent that would make Dustin Pedroia a star in Boston was already evident to Sea Dogs fans as they watched him belt a home run against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. With Red Sox General Manager Theo Epstein watching from the stands at Hadlock Field in Portland, Dustin Pedroia picked a good time to drive a home run against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. The home run Dustin Pedroia hit against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005 was his third of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs. Brandon Moss was the first Sea Dogs teammate to give Dustin Pedroia a high five after his two-run homer in a game against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005. Dustin Pedroia embraces the adulation of Sea Dogs fans with open arms after hitting a home run in a game against the Trenton Thunder on June 21, 2005.

In 2005, then 21-year-old Pedroia hit .324 with 39 runs, 8 homers, 40 RBI and 7 stolen bases in 66 games for Portland. He played 51 games in Pawtucket.

Pedroia, MLB's 2008 AL MVP and 2007 AL Rookie of the Year, was a 2005 Eastern League Post-Season All-Star named to the Double-A All-Star Team.

NEWS CENTER Maine was there on June 21, 2005, when Portland took on Trenton. Pedroia went 1-for-3 with a two-run shot in the 8th inning that tied the game, but it wasn't enough for a win. The Sea Dogs lost 9-5 in extra innings.

Red Sox GM Theo Epstein was in attendance for the game.

