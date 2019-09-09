BOSTON — Gleyber Torres, Mike Tauchman, Aaron Judge hit home runs as the New York Yankees broke the franchise record for homers in a season Sunday night in a 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

The Yankees won for the fourth time in five games and improved to 94-50, keeping pace with Houston for the top record in the majors. New York also moved a step closer to claiming the AL East with another victory over the rival Red Sox, whose string of three straight division titles is coming to an end.

RELATED: Red Sox part ways with baseball boss Dave Dombrowski

The Yankees entered the game two homers shy of the club record of 267, set last year. Torres' two-run shot in the second was No. 266, Tauchman went deep with a man on in the fourth and Judge added the record-breaker by leading off the fifth with his 21st of the season.

Torres went 3 for 5 with four RBIs. His 35th homer moved him one ahead of Gary Sánchez for the club lead.

Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts homered for the Red Sox, who lost for the third time in four games. Boston fell eight games behind Oakland for the second AL wild-card spot with only 19 games remaining.

Chad Green (3-4) pitched three perfect innings of relief for New York and got the victory. Rick Porcello (12-12) lasted just four innings for Boston, which used eight pitchers before it was finally over.